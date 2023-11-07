iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $887,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,114,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $42.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

