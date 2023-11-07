iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Holdings Lowered by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.41. The stock had a trading volume of 425,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105,106. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

