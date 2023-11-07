iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Decreased by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,157 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

USMV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.84. 12,615,801 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.58.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

