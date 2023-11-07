iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,421 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

