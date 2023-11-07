iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.02. 1,000,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,821. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

