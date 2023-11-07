iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average is $70.77.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

