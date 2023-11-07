iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 77,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.86. 401,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,011. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

