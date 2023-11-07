iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,632,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,968,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 259,746 shares during the period.

IVE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.92. 47,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,579. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $141.44 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.98 and its 200-day moving average is $157.39.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

