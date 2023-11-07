iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 99.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $918,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.15. The stock had a trading volume of 369,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,753. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.