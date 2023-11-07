iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stake Lowered by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,887,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

IHI stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.95. 400,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,834. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.64.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

