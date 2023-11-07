iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Position Lifted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 372.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,708 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.54. The stock had a trading volume of 258,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,894. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.26. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.