ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

ISS A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ISSDY stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. ISS A/S has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

ISS A/S Company Profile

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

