iSun (ISUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. iSun had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. On average, analysts expect iSun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get iSun alerts:

iSun Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ISUN stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.83. iSun has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISUN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of iSun in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of iSun from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of iSun from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Our Latest Report on iSun

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISUN. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in iSun during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSun during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSun during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iSun during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iSun during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iSun

(Get Free Report)

iSun, Inc, a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.