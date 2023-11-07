J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $110.16

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $110.16 and last traded at $110.84, with a volume of 95668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.47 and its 200 day moving average is $140.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,494.12%.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

