Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,398,470,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $349,536,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on J. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.11.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $885,311.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 574,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,316,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,721,728. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

J opened at $133.59 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

