James Davis Acquires 5,000 Shares of Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) Stock

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW – Get Free Report) insider James Davis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.19 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,950.00 ($7,110.39).

Gowing Bros. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Gowing Bros. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Gowing Bros.’s payout ratio is -60.00%.

About Gowing Bros.

Gowing Bros. Limited operates as an investment and wealth management company in Australia. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Property Management. The Investment Management segment invests in securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in private equity vehicles, as well as loans, including mezzanine finance arrangements.

