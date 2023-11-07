Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.66.

TSE JWEL opened at C$26.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.00. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$22.10 and a 1 year high of C$37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is currently 68.47%.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

