Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) to Hold

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HKMPF. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,740 ($21.48) to GBX 2,100 ($25.92) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($22.22) to GBX 2,175 ($26.85) in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($22.22) to GBX 1,900 ($23.45) in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,100 ($25.92) to GBX 2,350 ($29.01) in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

