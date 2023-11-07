Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) to Hold

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HKMPF. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,740 ($21.48) to GBX 2,100 ($25.92) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($22.22) to GBX 2,175 ($26.85) in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($22.22) to GBX 1,900 ($23.45) in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,100 ($25.92) to GBX 2,350 ($29.01) in a research report on Friday, August 18th.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
