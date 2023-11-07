JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on JELD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 85.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 15,337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 65,752 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 131,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

