JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.32, but opened at $13.23. JELD-WEN shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 124,652 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 23.29%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JELD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 41.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 22.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Stock Up 11.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

