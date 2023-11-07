John de Vries Buys 187,500 Shares of Black Rock Mining Limited (ASX:BKT) Stock

Black Rock Mining Limited (ASX:BKT – Get Free Report) insider John de Vries acquired 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,500.00 ($14,610.39).

Black Rock Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Black Rock Mining Company Profile

Black Rock Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of graphite projects in Tanzania. It holds a 100% interest in the Mahenge graphite project covering an area of 324 square kilometers located in the Ulanga district of Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Green Rock Energy Limited and changed its name to Black Rock Mining Limited in March 2015.

