JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 2.7% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $56.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

