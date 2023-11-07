Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.75.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KALU stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.88 million, a P/E ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.00. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $97.58.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 380.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

