Kanzhun (BZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Kanzhun to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Kanzhun has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.33 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, analysts expect Kanzhun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. Kanzhun has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,089,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,097,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,242,000 after buying an additional 1,702,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 114.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,471,000 after buying an additional 1,566,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kanzhun by 40.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,391 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

