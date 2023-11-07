Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KROS opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $939.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.20.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

