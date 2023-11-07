KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $6.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.23. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $21.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $239.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.44 and a 200-day moving average of $222.60. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $262.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

