Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.03.

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Keyera from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$32.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.85. The company has a market cap of C$7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$27.82 and a 12-month high of C$34.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.9390832 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 136.05%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

