Keystone Financial Group Acquires Shares of 2,012 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $7,591,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 250.6% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.7% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $199.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.86. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

