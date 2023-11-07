Keystone Financial Group Invests $689,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $26,000. Motco increased its position in General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

