Keystone Financial Group Makes New $592,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.70. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 10.87%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

