Keystone Financial Group Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,485,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,125,000 after acquiring an additional 260,851 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,059,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after buying an additional 195,093 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,547,000 after purchasing an additional 51,148 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,143,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,503,000 after purchasing an additional 91,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after purchasing an additional 495,346 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

