Keystone Financial Group Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Albemarle by 188.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ALB. Mizuho lifted their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.50.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $119.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.02. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $116.35 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 23.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

