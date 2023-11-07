KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 675.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,781 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $22,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $894,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 764,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,878,000 after purchasing an additional 39,965 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.24.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,795. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $498.86 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $328.43 and a 52-week high of $520.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $475.09 and a 200 day moving average of $460.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

