KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in KLA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 1,414.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in KLA by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after acquiring an additional 715,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.24.

KLAC traded up $3.95 on Tuesday, hitting $502.81. 59,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,337. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $475.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.74. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $334.63 and a twelve month high of $520.19. The firm has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

