Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KKR)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,232 put options on the company. This is an increase of 99% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,635 put options.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Shares of KKR traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.06. 2,097,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

