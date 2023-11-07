Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.90.
PHG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
