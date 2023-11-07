Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC decreased its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,055 shares during the quarter. Krystal Biotech accounts for about 1.6% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $3,180,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,599,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

KRYS opened at $103.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.31. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.81 and a 12 month high of $132.68.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.