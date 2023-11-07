Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $15.30. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 99,077 shares.

Specifically, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 216,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,965.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,552,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $892.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

