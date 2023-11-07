L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

LHX stock opened at $181.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.20. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $242.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

