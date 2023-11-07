Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Lessened by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after buying an additional 3,193,985 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $619,226,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $639.05 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $397.06 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $635.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.34. The stock has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.