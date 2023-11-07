Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

ACHC opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,901,000 after buying an additional 195,130 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 331,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,990,000 after buying an additional 246,322 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.