Li Auto (LI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Li Auto to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Li Auto Price Performance

Shares of LI opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 171.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter worth $290,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Li Auto by 233.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Stories

