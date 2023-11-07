Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.76%. On average, analysts expect Lifeway Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.07 million, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $108,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,921,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,299,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,384,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $108,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,921,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,526 shares of company stock valued at $427,838 in the last ninety days. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LWAY. StockNews.com raised Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial lowered Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

