Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.76%. On average, analysts expect Lifeway Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lifeway Foods Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.07 million, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $108,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,921,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,299,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,384,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $108,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,921,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,526 shares of company stock valued at $427,838 in the last ninety days. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LWAY. StockNews.com raised Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial lowered Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Earnings History for Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

