Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.76%. On average, analysts expect Lifeway Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lifeway Foods Trading Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ LWAY opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.07 million, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on LWAY. StockNews.com raised Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial lowered Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
