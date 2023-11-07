Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LSPD. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.00.

TSE:LSPD opened at C$20.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.33. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of C$16.94 and a 52-week high of C$26.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.67.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

