Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) PT Raised to $12.00

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.45% from the stock’s previous close.

LINC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of LINC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.27. 24,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,752. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $106,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $273,020. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 740.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

