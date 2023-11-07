Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,844 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,494,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,430,000 after acquiring an additional 117,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,600,000 after acquiring an additional 529,576 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 790,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,080,000 after acquiring an additional 370,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,091,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day moving average of $83.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $96.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.