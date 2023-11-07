Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR – Free Report) by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,945 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 869,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,436,000 after buying an additional 281,122 shares during the period.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Stock Performance

PSMR opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (PSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMR was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

