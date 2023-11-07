Lincoln National Corp Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,366 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 616.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 682.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $186.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.78. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $191.99.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.64.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

