Lincoln National Corp Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,642,000 after buying an additional 469,764 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after buying an additional 2,423,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,323,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after buying an additional 43,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after buying an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

