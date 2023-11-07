Lincoln National Corp Has $667,000 Holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 59.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:NAPR opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.